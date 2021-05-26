Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Increases By 3,090.0%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 3,090.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OPYGY traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.25. 1,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $128.00.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

