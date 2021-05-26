Short Interest in Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Expands By 900.0%

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PRZM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 3,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,202. Prism Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Prism Technologies Group alerts:

About Prism Technologies Group

Prism Technologies Group, Inc licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc in September 2015.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Prism Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prism Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.