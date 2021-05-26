Short Interest in Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Expands By 900.0%

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PRZM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 3,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,202. Prism Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Prism Technologies Group
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Prism Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prism Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.