Short Interest in PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Drops By 93.8%

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PZRXQ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 11,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,194. PhaseRx has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
About PhaseRx
