Short Interest in PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Drops By 93.8%

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PZRXQ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 11,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,194. PhaseRx has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About PhaseRx

PhaseRx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a portfolio of products for the treatment of inherited enzyme deficiencies in the liver using intracellular enzyme replacement therapy. The company develops its products based on its proprietary Hybrid mRNA technology platform, which allows the synthesis of missing enzyme inside the cell.

