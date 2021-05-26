Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Rises By 700.0%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NANX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 18,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,193. The company has a market cap of $62.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.33. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 58.71%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

