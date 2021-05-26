Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Grows By 696.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 493,500 shares, a growth of 696.0% from the April 29th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,022,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 28,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. 491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,374. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

