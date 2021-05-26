Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Grows By 1,482.5%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a growth of 1,482.5% from the April 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,474 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock remained flat at $$30.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,018. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

