Short Interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Expands By 1,212.0%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 1,212.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of CELP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,412. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

