Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Drops By 91.4%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the April 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75.
Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile
