Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Drops By 91.4%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the April 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

