Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Expands By 4,933.3%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 4,933.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 105,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

