Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Expands By 4,933.3%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 4,933.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 105,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.82.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.