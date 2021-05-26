Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Drops By 94.4%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AHIX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 233,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,608. Aluf has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

