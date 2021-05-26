Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Drops By 94.4%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AHIX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 233,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,608. Aluf has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.
Aluf Company Profile
