Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Shares Down 3.1%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.82. 551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Shimizu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

