Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 44,592 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,592 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $4,068,574.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 178,917 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $16,202,723.52.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 70,643 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $6,110,619.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 100,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $8,329,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $16,378,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96.

On Monday, May 10th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,251,558.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $18,587,874.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $7,894,637.01.

On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $10,120,365.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $8,895,140.10.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 37.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

