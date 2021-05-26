Shemara Wikramanayake Purchases 47,088 Shares of Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) insider Shemara Wikramanayake acquired 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$151.28 ($108.06) per share, with a total value of A$7,123,472.64 ($5,088,194.74).
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $3.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 16th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous Final dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.25%.
About Macquarie Group
