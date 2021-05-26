Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 28,135 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,135 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Newmont stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. 547,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051,115. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

