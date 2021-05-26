Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 22,061 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 654,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,061 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 3.0% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $148,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.74. 416,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,426,164. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.19.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

