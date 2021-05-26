Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 16,859 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.22. 132,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,662. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $389.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

