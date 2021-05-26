Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 15,219 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $20,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.15. 50,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,620. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

