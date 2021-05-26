Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of SCL opened at C$5.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$1.73 and a 1-year high of C$7.73. The stock has a market cap of C$358.60 million and a PE ratio of -24.47.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.2092179 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

