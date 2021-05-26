Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber Sells 10,545 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 10,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $267,421.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,748.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Taylor Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Taylor Schreiber sold 7,794 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $191,966.22.

On Monday, May 17th, Taylor Schreiber sold 6,139 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $161,332.92.

On Friday, May 14th, Taylor Schreiber sold 11,077 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $290,771.25.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Taylor Schreiber sold 14,242 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $388,664.18.

On Monday, May 10th, Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24.

STTK opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -10.23.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 444.7% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 154.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 85,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

