Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Has $83.01 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 25.7% of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $83,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

MELI stock traded up $30.51 on Wednesday, reaching $1,395.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,446. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $783.01 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,451.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,499.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,603.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

