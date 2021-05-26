Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 530.50 ($6.93).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 599.99 ($7.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 630.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 590.62. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23). The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is -0.04%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.