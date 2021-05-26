Severn Trent Plc (STRNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.1683 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

