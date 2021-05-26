Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 60.95 Per Share

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60.95 ($0.80) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SVT stock opened at GBX 2,537 ($33.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,593 ($33.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,453.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,356.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 52.87.

SVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,421 ($31.63).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

