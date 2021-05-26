Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) & KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Head to Head Contrast

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of KDDI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seven & i and KDDI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i $54.45 billion 0.72 $1.69 billion $1.49 14.87 KDDI $48.18 billion 1.62 $5.89 billion $1.27 13.31

KDDI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seven & i. KDDI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven & i, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Seven & i pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KDDI pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Seven & i and KDDI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 1 0 3.00 KDDI 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and KDDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i 3.11% 9.99% 4.36% KDDI 12.53% 13.19% 6.70%

Summary

KDDI beats Seven & i on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others. It also provides non-telecommunications services, such as the au WALLET Market product sales services through au shops; energy services under the au Denki brand; and education services under the AEON brand. The Life Design Services segment offers online and offline value-added non-telecommunications services; subscription services, such as thedigital content of au Smart Pass/au Smart Pass Premium; commerce services under the au Wowman brand; and other services, as well as insurance and other services in the financing business. The Business Services segment offers mobile services using devices that include smartphones and tablets, as well as networks, applications, and cloud services to a range ofcorporate customers, which comprise small and other corporations. It also provides various services in the IoT sector. The Global Services segment offers telecommunication services, ICT Solutions, data center services, and others for individuals and corporate customers. It is also involved in construction and maintenance of facilities, call center operations, and researchand development of technologies. KDDI Corporation has a mobile payment alliance agreement with Merpay, Inc., LINE Pay Corporation, and NTT DOCOMO, INC. for merchant stores. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.