Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after acquiring an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $239,588,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

SLB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 238,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,055,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $34.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

