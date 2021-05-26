Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $318.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.58. KLA Co. has a one year low of $168.24 and a one year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

