Sepio Capital LP Has $2.75 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,002,000 after acquiring an additional 145,839 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CF Industries by 121.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in CF Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 284,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. 40,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.