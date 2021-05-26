Sepio Capital LP Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.62. 106,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average is $243.36. The company has a market capitalization of $307.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,827 shares of company stock valued at $50,375,810 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

