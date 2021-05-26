Sepio Capital LP Acquires 13,827 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 171,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,979,151. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

