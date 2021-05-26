Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRTS shares. Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

