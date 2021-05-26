SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.20 million-$42.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.08.

SEMR stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 79,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,110. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEMrush will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

