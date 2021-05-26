SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.80

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NYSE:SLS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $10.55. SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 531,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.