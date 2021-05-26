Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $807.14 Million

Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce sales of $807.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $813.90 million and the lowest is $800.39 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $669.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,921. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

