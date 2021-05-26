Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director William M. Rue Sells 15,000 Shares

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00.

SIGI stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $78.99.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $86,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $178,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.