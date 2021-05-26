Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director William M. Rue Sells 15,000 Shares

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00.
SIGI stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $78.99.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $86,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $178,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.
