Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Insider Purchases $41,500.00 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 191,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,034. The company has a market capitalization of $464.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.97. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SELB. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

