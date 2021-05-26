Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 42,700 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.26% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 420,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $5,201,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 975,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRI. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

WRI traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,441. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $33.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

