Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of QTS Realty Trust worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,363. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

In related news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

