Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,941 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,848,975. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

