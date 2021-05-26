Sector Gamma AS Raises Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,956 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perrigo by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 107,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in Perrigo by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 684,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 119,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 115,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,126. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

