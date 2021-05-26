Sector Gamma AS Buys 3,645 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.31. 955,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,056. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

