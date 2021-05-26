Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 28.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 66,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,255,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $158.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHIP shares. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

