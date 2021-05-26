Scry.info 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $80,506.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $80,506.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00081375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00018967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.12 or 0.00972819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.10 or 0.09974248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00091734 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

