Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Employers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EIG opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

