Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in National Bank by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in National Bank by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 49,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NBHC opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

