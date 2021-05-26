Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 8,305 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after acquiring an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 291,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after acquiring an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

