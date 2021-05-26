Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $253,000 Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 26,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

