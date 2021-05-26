Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $264,000 in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,020 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.58. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.