Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.65.

PDD stock opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.66 and a beta of 1.45. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.56 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

