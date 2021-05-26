Scotia Capital Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DM opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DM shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

