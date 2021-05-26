Scotia Capital Inc. Has $238,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,260. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $333.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.61 and a 200 day moving average of $291.81. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.